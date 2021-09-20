 
 

Tom Cruise Left Hiker 'Totally Flabbergasted' With Jumping Out of Helicopter Stunt

Tom Cruise Left Hiker 'Totally Flabbergasted' With Jumping Out of Helicopter Stunt
Andras Katica, who bumped into the 'Mission: Impossible' star when taking a stroll in England's scenic Lake District, recalls seeing the latter showing no sign of nerves filming his own stunts.

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise almost gave a hiker in England a heart attack when he jumped out of a helicopter right in front of him.

Andras Katica was taking a stroll in the country's scenic Lake District when he heard a helicopter hovering overhead - and was astonished to see the "Mission: Impossible" star leap out of it right before his eyes.

"I certainly wasn't expecting to bump into Tom Cruise during my hike," Andras told The Sun on Saturday, September 18. "When I realized who it was, I was obviously totally flabbergasted."

Katica was also thrilled the "Top Gun" actor stopped to pose for photos. "He was really friendly and offered to have his picture taken," she added. "He looked like he was having a great time, but was also clearly involved in some serious work for the filming."

"By the time he parachuted away there was a little crowd gathered but Tom didn't show any sign of nerves. He obviously loves the thrill of being involved in his own stunts."

Tom has been filming all over the U.K. for his upcoming film "Mission: Impossible VII", and this isn't the first time he's thrilled locals while tackling his usual array of impressive stunts.

Last month (August 21), the A-lister surprised a family in Warwickshire by landing in a helicopter in their back garden, before taking the children for a quick spin in it.

"I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. He [Tom] basically arrived and got out and it was like, 'Wow,' " Alison Webb recalled the experience when talking to BBC. "He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much."

