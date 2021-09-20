Rita Ora Gets Coy About Boyfriend Taika Waititi

Instagram Celebrity

The British singer refuses to talk about her boyfriend but confirms she is 'in a great place' when she's asked about her love life in a new magazine interview.

AceShowbiz - Singer Rita Ora has learned to keep her relationships private but she's in a "great place" with boyfriend Taika Waititi.

The British hitmaker - who previously dated DJ Calvin Harris, rapper Ricky Hil, and reality star Rob Kardashian - was first spotted with "The Suicide Squad" actor and "Thor: Ragnarok" filmmaker in Australia in April (21).

Speaking to Australia's Vogue magazine on Saturday (18Sep21), Rita was coy when asked about dating the New Zealander.

"I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that."

"I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. Yeah... I learned a lot in my 20s," she said.

It's been rumoured the loved-up pair is considering settling down together in Los Angeles but Rita is so busy, she's still travelling constantly for work.

"I've given up on trying to find a steady sort of base of home, because I travel so much. I'm very much in the moment. I'm like: 'Let's do this, and let's do that,' " she added.

But she was in Los Angeles over the weekend (17-19Sep21) with her man - the pair stepped out for Friday's Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on Friday night in West Hollywood, California, and they walked the red carpet together for fashion's big night, the Met Gala, in New York last week (13Sep21).

The couple made their red carpet appearance as a couple for the first time in August at the screening of the DC anti-hero movie.