Liam Gallagher Left With Bloody Face After Falling From Helicopter

The former member of Oasis shows his bruised face to his online followers, telling them that he injured his nose after accidentally tumbling out of a chopper.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher has been left battered and bruised after falling out of a helicopter on Friday (17Sep21) night.

The accident happened following his headlining set at England's Isle of Wight Festival.

"So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn't rite it all good who said RnR (rock and roll) is dead Keith moon (late drummer for The Who) eat your drum skin out. C'mon you know LG x (sic)," he tweeted on Saturday, alongside a picture of his bandaged nose.

Fans were quick to check in on the singer, with one person asking Liam how he managed to tumble out of a helicopter and escape with just a gash on his nose and a split lip, to which he replied, "Who knows?"

When a follower questioned how far he'd fallen, Liam joked, "100 thousand feet you bumbaclart (sic)".

The "Now That I've Found You" hitmaker even teased that his bloody nose will feature on the cover of his next album, tweeting, "Got the cover shot for Nxt album c'mon you nose LG x (sic)."

But the Brit also took a moment to reflect on his lucky escape, adding, "Life is precious let's make it happen I'm not messing about we only get to do it once I'm coming in a mess I'm going out in style c'mon you know I have no time for balloon Balloon knots (sic)."

He also thanked fans who watched him perform on the festival's main stage, branding the crowd "bonkers."

"Isle of white (sic) you were bonkers I love you stay safe and remember it's not where your from it's how many coronas (beers) you can have while eating mushy peas LG x," he wrote.

