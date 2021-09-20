Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch Among Winners at 2021 TIFF

WENN The winners at this year's Toronto International Film Festival have been officially announced and they include Denis Villeneuve, Dionne Warwick, and many more.
AceShowbiz -
, Kenneth Branagh , and Jessica Chastain have received top honours at Canada's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Benedict Cumberbatch
The festival's top winners often go on to score Oscar nominations and Academy Awards and on Saturday (18Sep21), officials announced Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama "
" had scooped the TIFF People's Choice Award, while the Ebert Director Award went to " Belfast " filmmaker Dune Denis Villeneuve.
Chastain scored Best Actress for her role as televangelist Tammy Faye in "
" and Cumberbatch was named Best Actor for his two films at the festival, " The Eyes of Tammy Faye " and " The Power of the Dog ".
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Singer
- subject of the documentary " Dionne Warwick Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" - received a special Tribute Award.
The complete 2021 TIFF winners list is as follows:
People's Choice Award: "
" Belfast People's Choice Documentary Award: "
The Rescue" People's Choice Midnight Madness Award: "
Titane" TIFF Tribute Actor Awards:
, " Jessica Chastain " & The Eyes of Tammy Faye , " Benedict Cumberbatch " / " The Power of the Dog " The Electrical Life of Louis Wain TIFF Special Tribute Award:
, " Dionne Warwick Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" TIFF Ebert Director Award:
Denis Villeneuve, " " Dune TIFF Emerging Talent Award:
Danis Goulet, " Night Raiders" Platform Prize: "
Yuni" Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media:
Alanis Obomsawin
Foundation Changemaker Award: " Shawn Mendes Scarborough" Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film: "
Ste. Anne" Amplify Voices Award: "
The Gravedigger's Wife" & " A Night of Knowing Nothing" TIFF Variety Artisan Award): Cinematographer
Ari Wegner, " " The Power of the Dog IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film: "
Displaced" IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Canadian Film: "
Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman's Apprentice" IMDbPro Short Cuts Share Her Journey Award: "
Astel"