 
 

Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch Among Winners at 2021 TIFF

Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch Among Winners at 2021 TIFF
WENN
Movie

The winners at this year's Toronto International Film Festival have been officially announced and they include Denis Villeneuve, Dionne Warwick, and many more.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, and Benedict Cumberbatch have received top honours at Canada's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The festival's top winners often go on to score Oscar nominations and Academy Awards and on Saturday (18Sep21), officials announced Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama "Belfast" had scooped the TIFF People's Choice Award, while the Ebert Director Award went to "Dune" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

  See also...

Chastain scored Best Actress for her role as televangelist Tammy Faye in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and Cumberbatch was named Best Actor for his two films at the festival, "The Power of the Dog" and "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain".

Singer Dionne Warwick - subject of the documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" - received a special Tribute Award.

The complete 2021 TIFF winners list is as follows:

  • People's Choice Award: "Belfast"
  • People's Choice Documentary Award: "The Rescue"
  • People's Choice Midnight Madness Award: "Titane"
  • TIFF Tribute Actor Awards: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" & Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog" / "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain"
  • TIFF Special Tribute Award: Dionne Warwick, "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over"
  • TIFF Ebert Director Award: Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"
  • TIFF Emerging Talent Award: Danis Goulet, "Night Raiders"
  • Platform Prize: "Yuni"
  • Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media: Alanis Obomsawin
  • Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award: "Scarborough"
  • Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film: "Ste. Anne"
  • Amplify Voices Award: "The Gravedigger's Wife" & "A Night of Knowing Nothing"
  • TIFF Variety Artisan Award): Cinematographer Ari Wegner, "The Power of the Dog"
  • IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film: "Displaced"
  • IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Canadian Film: "Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman's Apprentice"
  • IMDbPro Short Cuts Share Her Journey Award: "Astel"

You can share this post!

Liam Gallagher Left With Bloody Face After Falling From Helicopter

Kim Kardashian Insists Rumors of 'More Graphic and Better' Sex Tape Are Untrue
Related Posts
Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Forced to Cancel 'The Browning Version' Over COVID Absences

Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Forced to Cancel 'The Browning Version' Over COVID Absences

Most Read
Ray Liotta: 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie Will Appeal to Everyone Regardless Their Ages
Movie

Ray Liotta: 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie Will Appeal to Everyone Regardless Their Ages

Sylvester Stallone Puts 'Rocky' and 'Rambo' Memorabilia Up for Auction

Sylvester Stallone Puts 'Rocky' and 'Rambo' Memorabilia Up for Auction

'Dune' Director Slams Marvel Films as 'Cut and Paste' Movies

'Dune' Director Slams Marvel Films as 'Cut and Paste' Movies

Jessica Chastain 'Blown Away' by Tammy Faye's Support for LGBTQ Community

Jessica Chastain 'Blown Away' by Tammy Faye's Support for LGBTQ Community

Noah Jupe Leads 'The Lost Boys' Remake, Bryce Dallas Howard Fronts 'Flight of the Navigator' Reboot

Noah Jupe Leads 'The Lost Boys' Remake, Bryce Dallas Howard Fronts 'Flight of the Navigator' Reboot

Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi Tapped for Hospital Drama 'Allelujah!'

Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi Tapped for Hospital Drama 'Allelujah!'

Lizzo Campaigns for Chance to Star Opposite Chris Evans in 'The Bodyguard' Remake

Lizzo Campaigns for Chance to Star Opposite Chris Evans in 'The Bodyguard' Remake

'Shang-Chi' and Simu Liu Facing Ban in China After He's Accused of Being Disrespectful

'Shang-Chi' and Simu Liu Facing Ban in China After He's Accused of Being Disrespectful

Sigourney Weaver: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Is Glorious Movie That Will Surprise Everyone

Sigourney Weaver: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Is Glorious Movie That Will Surprise Everyone

The Doors Announce 'Special Edition' of Concert Film, Alice Cooper Launches Hot and Spicy Burger

The Doors Announce 'Special Edition' of Concert Film, Alice Cooper Launches Hot and Spicy Burger

Daniel Craig Gets Emotional as He Bids Farewell to James Bond on Set of 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig Gets Emotional as He Bids Farewell to James Bond on Set of 'No Time to Die'

Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch Among Winners at 2021 TIFF

Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch Among Winners at 2021 TIFF