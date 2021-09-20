Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch Among Winners at 2021 TIFF

WENN Movie

The winners at this year's Toronto International Film Festival have been officially announced and they include Denis Villeneuve, Dionne Warwick, and many more.

AceShowbiz - Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, and Benedict Cumberbatch have received top honours at Canada's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The festival's top winners often go on to score Oscar nominations and Academy Awards and on Saturday (18Sep21), officials announced Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama "Belfast" had scooped the TIFF People's Choice Award, while the Ebert Director Award went to "Dune" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Chastain scored Best Actress for her role as televangelist Tammy Faye in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and Cumberbatch was named Best Actor for his two films at the festival, "The Power of the Dog" and "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain".

Singer Dionne Warwick - subject of the documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" - received a special Tribute Award.

