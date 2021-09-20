 
 

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

The 'Grown Ups' actor reveals he has tested positive for Covid-19 and urges his loyal devotees to get vaccinated as he says, 'Trust me you don't want this.'

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor and comedian Chris Rock has tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging his followers to get vaccinated.

Rock, 56, took to Twitter on Sunday (19Sep21) to share the news of his diagnosis although he didn't disclose what his symptoms are or if he's in hospital.

Instead, he issues a stark warning to his followers as he tweeted, "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

Back in May (21), the "Grown Ups" star joked with late night presenter Jimmy Fallon that he had not only received his COVID jab but that he had jumped the line.

"I was like, 'Step aside, Betty White, I did (the movie) Pootie Tang. Step aside, old people.' I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic. Leo (DiCaprio) died. Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don't want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean... Billy Zane got another woman after that thing. In reality, you want to be Leo - but not in that movie."

He also quipped, "I'm two-shots Rock, that's what they call me," before clarifying that he had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose.

The previous May (20), he made a surprise appearance at a press conference held by former New York governor Andrew Cuomo's press conferences to ask people to wear face coverings.

"It's the kids who really aren't wearing a mask, and you know, it's sad. It's sad that our health has become, you know, a sort of political issue... It's a status symbol, almost, to not wear a mask," he said at the time.

