The Doors Announce 'Special Edition' of Concert Film, Alice Cooper Launches Hot and Spicy Burger

Instagram/WENN Movie

The Jim Morrison-fronted band will release a remastered Hollywood Bowl concert film in theaters while the 'No More Mr. Nice Guy' star announces a new culinary business venture.

Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Doors will mark the 50th anniversary of their "L.A. Woman" album by releasing a full-length, remastered concert film to cinemas later this year (21).

"The Doors: Live at the Bowl '68 Special Edition" will premiere in theatres on 4 November (21) - a month before the 50th-anniversary deluxe reissue of the band's sixth album.

The band's Hollywood Bowl concert in July, 1968 is considered one of The Doors' best. It was staged shortly after the release of the album "Waiting for the Sun" and the hit single "Hello, I Love You".

The new movie will also feature a performance by surviving Doors members Robby Krieger and John Densmore, as well as a conversation with the musicians.

"The magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front-row seat at the Hollywood Bowl," Krieger said.

In separate news, Alice Cooper is sinking his teeth into a new burger venture.

The shock rocker has teamed up with bosses at the Rock & Brews restaurant chain to create the Poison Burger, which features Cooper's signature Poison Reaper Hot Sauce and jalapenos to give diners a hot and spicy treat.

"I DARE you to finish a Poison Burger," Alice writes. "It's a great cheeseburger, and it's MY hot sauce on it and I could barely get through half of it before reaching for the antidote. Unlike my guillotine, the Poison Burger doesn't pose any mortal danger, but it is NOT for the faint of heart."

"If this cheeseburger were around Salem in the 1600s, they would have burned the chefs as witches!"

Meanwhile, Alice's Hot Sauce line features three different items - all based on the titles of his hit songs: "Welcome to My Nightmare", "No More Mr. Nice Guy", and "Poison".

All three hot sauces are now available at participating Rock & Brews locations.