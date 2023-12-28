 

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

The 'Fargo' actor and the former music video vixen are all smiles as they are engrossed in a fun conversation while walking around the Big Apple one day after Christmas Day.

  Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Rock and Amber Rose are enjoying each other's company this holiday season. The pair have sparked dating rumors after they were caught taking a stroll in New York City one day after Christmas Day.

On Tuesday, December 26, the comedian and the model stepped out in NYC. While showing no sign of PDA, they appeared to be comfortable around each other as they shared laugh during the relaxing walk.

The 58-year-old actor and the 40-year-old former music video vixen were all smiles as they strolled around the Big Apple. He seemingly told a funny story as he talked animatedly while the two stopped on a street corner. Following the stroll, they were reportedly heading back to his apartment.

Chris color coordinated his outfit in black cargo pants, a blue-and-black plaid button down, a cobalt beanie and a short wool coat. He contrasted his mostly dark outfit with a pair of white sneakers while adding a pair of black shades.

Amber cut a chic figure while keeping herself warm in a distressed leather jacket over a gray-and-black sweat set, which she teamed with red sneakers. She carried a black bag while accessorizing with a pair of stylish sunglasses and flaunting her blonde buzz cut.

The nature of their relationship is unclear. Prior to his outing with Amber, Chris was spotted on a flirty date with British TV host Sharon Carpenter in April, but their fling seemed to be short-lived. He was previously in a relationship with actress Lake Bell.

As for Amber, she rose to fame when she started dating Kanye West in 2008. They, however, don't have the best relationship since their split, with the rapper dissing her on 2010's song "Blame Game", which interestingly features Chris.

Following her split from the "Gold Digger" rapper in 2010, she was linked to a string of famous men, namely Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage, Odell Beckham Jr. and Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Sebastian. She also has a 4-year-old son from her relationship with Def Jam executive Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

