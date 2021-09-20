'Only Fools and Horses' Star John Challis Dies After Going Public With Cancer Battle

ITV Celebrity

AceShowbiz - British actor John Challis has died aged 79.

The star, best known for his role as unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Aubrey "Boycie" Boyce in the beloved sitcom "Only Fools and Horses", passed away weeks after cancelling a speaking tour due to ill health.

Confirming the news of her friend's death, former The Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson shared on social media, "I've been waiting for this for a few days now. It is with great sadness that I tell you that my dear friend, John Challis (Boycie from OFAH) has just passed."

"I've been in touch with his wife, Carol, who is obviously heartbroken, as am I."

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but it was recently reported that the star was battling cancer.

Challis performed one date of his planned 30-show trek before axing the jaunt altogether, with representatives from tour promoter "A Way With Media" telling The Sun newspaper, "Due to ill health, John's tour is cancelled with immediate effect."

"He completed the first show of his present tour, intending to continue. However, he has been advised to cancel further engagements."

The actor appeared as Boycie from 1981 to 1991, with 16 Christmas specials up through 2003, as well as in the spin-off show "The Green Green Grass", which ran from 2005 to 2009.

He was recently granted honorary citizenship in Serbia for his portrayal of Boycie in the comedy series alongside David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, where the show enjoyed a resurgence last year (20) during lockdown, and Boycie became a fan favourite.

Challis' other credits include roles in British soap opera "Coronation Street" and hit comedy series "Benidorm".