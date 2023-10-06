Chris Rock in Final Talks to Direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic, Teaming Up With Steven Spielberg

Cover Images/AP/Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Udo Salters Movie

The 'Lethal Weapon' actor is gearing up to work on the adaptation of Jonathan Eig's biography 'King: A Life' as director and producer, with Spielberg serving as executive producer.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Rock and Steven Spielberg are teaming up to bring the life of Martin Luther King Jr. to big screen. The actor/comedian is reportedly in final talks to direct and produce a biopic about the civil rights activist, with Spielberg set to executive produce.

The news was first brought to light by Deadline on Thursday, October 5 as Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to adapt Jonathan Eig's critically acclaimed biography "King: A Life". The Hollywood Reporter has since confirmed the report.

The book was originally published in May this year and earned a National Book Award nomination. It drew upon newly unearthed FBI information on King and is described by its publisher, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, as an "intimate portrayal of King as a courageous but emotionally troubled individual who demanded peaceful protest while grappling with his own frailties and a government that hunted him."

The biographical film will be produced by Amblin Partners, with Kristie Macosko Krieger serving as producer along with Rock. No other details, such as a release date, are available as of press time.

Rock is a four-time Emmy and three-time Grammy winner. No stranger to working behind the lens, he previously directed 2014's "Top Five", 2003's "Head of State" and 2007's "I Think I Love My Wife".

Earlier this year, the "Saturday Night Live" alum debuted his standup special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" on Netflix, making history as the first to be done in a global live streaming event. The special later scored three Emmy nominations, for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Writing for a Variety Special and Directing for a Variety Special.

The 58-year-old will next be seen in the George C. Wolfe-directed "Rustin", which also revolves around Dr. King. The upcoming movie stars Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, the man who organized the 1963 march on Washington, where Dr. King made his iconic "I have a dream" speech that galvanized the battle to desegregate the south. Rock, meanwhile, plays the pivotal role of Roy Wilkins, the NAACP leader who reluctantly embraced Rustin's efforts and made the march possible. The film will be released in theaters on November 3 before its streaming release on November 17 on Netflix.

You can share this post!