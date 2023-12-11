 

Chris Rock and Four Others Reportedly Refuse to Host 2024 Golden Globes

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
With less than a month before the 81st edition of the award show is taking place, a search for the host is reportedly still underway after the 'Fargo' star and more A-list actors declined offers.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - CBS may welcome the Golden Globe Awards back with open arms, but not many celebrities are ready to grace the stage. Words are the show is struggling to find a host for its 81st edition that is set to be held next month.

CNN reports that a search for the host is still underway, with less than a month before the show is set to take place in January, after several A-list comedic actors turned down offers to host the ceremony. Two-time Oscar host Chris Rock is allegedly among those approached for the gig, but has declined.

Rock last attended an award show in 2022, when he was slapped by Will Smith while presenting an award at the Oscars. He will likely be nominated at the upcoming Golden Globes in the new category of best performance in stand-up comedy on television for his Netflix special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage".

Ali Wong is reportedly another name being considered as the host of the Golden Globes. A source with knowledge of the matter said that the "Beef" actress has also turned down the gig.

Besides those two names, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, who co-host the podcast "SmartLess", were reportedly invited to host the show together, but they have passed on the offer. Had they said yes, it would have marked the first time the Globes had three hosts since Louis Gossett Jr., Leslie Nielsen and Jane Seymour co-helmed the show in 1993.

Meanwhile, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who co-hosted the Globes four times, have previously said they're done with the gig. Ruling out their return, a source close to the duo recently said, "They would never do it (again). They're done."

A spokesperson for the Golden Globes declined to comment on the search for the host, but a source familiar with the situation said there are "three very serious conversations" going on with potential hosts.

Of why a number of celebrities are reluctant to take the job, a celebrity publicist said, "It's a thankless job." Another top publicist said of hosting award shows, "It's not worth it. There are a lot of politics. It's not easy and it's not fun anymore."

The Golden Globes will return to CBS on January 7, 2024 after it last aired on the network in 1982. The three-hour show will air live from 8 to 11 P.M. PT / 5 to 8 P.M. PT.

