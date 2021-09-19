 
 

Kaya Scodelario Pulls 'Awkward Face' While Debuting Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child

The 'Maze Runner' actress is set to become a mother of two as she officially announces that she is having a new addition to her growing family with husband Benjamin Walker.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kaya Scodelario is pregnant.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Benjamin Walker are expecting their second child together.

Alongside a picture of her bump, she wrote, "I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy's and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now."

"So here's me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead. We are very happy obviously. But mostly super tired. (sic)"

"Skins" actress Kaya and Benjamin tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their son in November 2016.

Back in 2018, the star said she became "pickier" when it came to choosing a role following her son's birth.

"When I first started out I was just looking for employment, I just wanted to work," she told the Standard. "I just loved doing this and I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do it and I still feel so lucky that I can. Every role that comes my way I'm just so excited about."

"But now I think being a mum I have to be pickier if I'm going to be away for six months on the other side of the world," she added.

In order not to be away from her child for too long, she brought him to work. "One day I whipped my tit out and put the breast pump on and was like, 'Boys, you're going to have to deal with this,' " she recalled breastfeeding her baby on the set of "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" in front of her male co-stars.

"No one was weird about it. They know me well enough to know that I would have punched them if they were."

