Jade Thirlwall Fires Back at Noel Gallagher After Little Mix Were Dissed Over Brit Award Win
The Little Mix member mocks the Oasis star over his solo career in response to his negative comment about the girl band following their big win at the Brit Awards.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has snapped back at Noel Gallagher after he slammed the girl band as being "undeserving" of their 2021 BRIT Award.

When the "Touch" hitmakers scored British Group at the 2021 BRIT Awards in May (21), Noel dismissed them as "not being in the same league" as Oasis, his former band with estranged brother Liam.

In an upcoming episode of British comedy show "Never Mind the Buzzcocks", Jade evened the score by pointing out that Noel's solo career has been eclipsed by his younger sibling, according to The Independent.

"Noel did (insult us... he said we) were undeserving of the BRIT Award because we're women and don't - well we do write music - but he thinks we don't write music," says Jade.

  See also...

"Yeah, shame, really... Because you know, we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he's not even the most successful performer in his family!"

In June, Noel scoffed at "The X Factor U.K." champs winning an award that was previously bestowed to his band.

"Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis," he told The Sun.

"It's a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers - and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands," he ranted.

"Never Mind the Buzzcocks" new season premieres 21 September on British cable channel Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

