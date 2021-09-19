 
 

Shaun Ryder Struggled to Get Out of Bed During 'Months' of Covid-19 Battle

Shaun Ryder Struggled to Get Out of Bed During 'Months' of Covid-19 Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

The Happy Mondays lead vocalist opens up on his struggle with Covid-19, saying that the ailment left him bedridden as his battle lasted for 'a good few months.'

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shaun Ryder struggled "for months" after battling coronavirus.

The Happy Mondays frontman, who is feeling much better now, admitted there was a long period where he found it hard get out of bed because he was so lethargic.

He said, "After I had COVID-19 I could have a couple of days a week where I couldn't get out of bed and had no energy."

"That went on for months but they are becoming more rare now. But for a good few months I struggled."

The rocker thinks the pandemic could have had much worse effects, so he's fine about lockdown ending now, as he doesn't think there's anything else that can make a significant difference now so many have been vaccinated.

  See also...

Asked his thoughts on lockdown ending, he told Big Issue magazine, "What else can we do? We're all getting vaccines. I do know people who have been vaccinated and still got COVID but it's not been as bad as it would have been. We've got to see how it goes."

"I mean, look, places like Brazil and Korea have done f**k all about it and they haven't been wiped out."

"I mean it's not good but it hasn't wiped everyone out yet."

The Covid battle is the latest health issue for Shaun Ryder who has been taking a multitude of pills for other ailments.

"I'm probably on more drugs today than in the Happy Mondays heyday. I'm on thyroxine, which is for my under-active thyroid. I'm on blood pressure pills. I'm on testosterone replacement."

"The thyroid affects everything - allergies and all sorts. I mean, if I don't take these pills for the allergies, I can't breathe. It'd be like an anaphylactic shock. Me throat goes tight and everything. I'm riddled with arthritis, too [sic]."

You can share this post!

Kaya Scodelario Pulls 'Awkward Face' While Debuting Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover
Related Posts
Shaun Ryder Gets Real About Absolute Pain He Got From Testicle Cysts

Shaun Ryder Gets Real About Absolute Pain He Got From Testicle Cysts

Shaun Ryder Believes Drug Abuse Was His Attempt to Escape ADHD Struggle

Shaun Ryder Believes Drug Abuse Was His Attempt to Escape ADHD Struggle

Shaun Ryder Credits Medication for Reviving His Sex Drive

Shaun Ryder Credits Medication for Reviving His Sex Drive

Shaun Ryder Turns to Scalp Tattoo to Conceal Hair Loss

Shaun Ryder Turns to Scalp Tattoo to Conceal Hair Loss

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

T.I. and Tiny's Request to Dismiss Sabrina Peterson's Lawsuit Denied

T.I. and Tiny's Request to Dismiss Sabrina Peterson's Lawsuit Denied

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job