Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker Spark Reconciliation Rumors in Maldives, Five Months After Split

AceShowbiz - Kaya Scodelario, 32, and Benjamin Walker, 42, are seemingly attempting to rekindle their romance after being spotted together at an art gallery event in the Maldives this past weekend. The former couple, who were married for eight years before their split and share two children, a seven-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter, were attending the unveiling of the latest art collection by Iranian-French artist Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar at Patina Maldives.

The British actress, known for her role in the cult classic Channel 4 series "Skins," and the American actor and comedian made the joint decision to end their marriage and announced their separation in February.

Their joint statement read, "Some time ago Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to co-parent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends. They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children's remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family."

This public appearance marks the first time the estranged couple has been seen together in more than a year. Prior to this, they were last spotted together at a wedding in September 2022.

The sighting in the Maldives has led to a wave of speculation among fans on social media, especially after Kaya shared a group photo on her Instagram, which also featured Olympic athlete Mo Farah and musician Little Simz.

In the photos, the pair looked close, standing arm-in-arm with their pals. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing, "Aww it's so sweet to see you and Ben [love]," while another asked, "Are they still together?"

Kaya herself looked stunning in a blue and white floral dress with a thigh-high split, and Benjamin opted for an all-black outfit barefoot on the beach. The idyllic setting and their visible chemistry hinted at the possibility of reconciliation.

Both Kaya and Benjamin's representatives have been contacted for comments but have yet to respond. The duo met on the set of "The King's Daughter" back in 2014 and had a whirlwind romance, getting engaged in December 2014 and tying the knot the following December. This recent turn of events has left fans hopeful that the couple might be willing to give their marriage another go.

While it's unclear whether Kaya and Benjamin are officially back together, their weekend trip to the Maldives and their warm interactions certainly hint at the possibility of a second chance for the duo. Fans worldwide will be keeping a close eye on any developments in the story of this beloved couple.