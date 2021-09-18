 
 

Tory Lanez Gives California Families $50,000 to Pay Bail Fees for Their Closed Ones

Tory Lanez Gives California Families $50,000 to Pay Bail Fees for Their Closed Ones
The 'Convertible Burt' rapper makes the generous donation just days after he hosted a giveaway in Baltimore where he handed out clothes and items for single mothers and children.

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez has offered a helping hand for 50 disadvantaged California families. Teaming up with the Unite The People Inc., the "Convertible Burt" rapper donated a total of $50,000 so they could pay bail fees for their closed ones.

On Friday, September 17, the 29-year-old made a surprise visit to the non-profit in Long Beach. When talking to some of the beneficiaries, he said, "I've been advisory board member for United The People for like three years. So we've been doing this prison reform thing and helping people in these types of situations for a long, long, long time."

"I know some of y'all haven't seen our loved ones for charges. That laws have changed on," Tory added. "And they just need representation too. Yeah, I'm in a better situation." After giving a brief speech, he hugged some of the families.

According to TMZ, Tory and United The People are helping families with criminal and post-conviction sentences. They reportedly focus on those who have been disproportionately sentenced due to racial or financial inequalities.

Just days prior, Tory did another charitable act in Baltimore. Sharing a video of him from the giveaway event, he wrote, "Went to Baltimore w/ @sgekash and spent 50,000 $ on CLOTHES & ITEMS for Single Mothers and Children ... litterally had no show or hosting or any other reason to be here but this."

"Just wanted to do this out of the love and kindness of my heart .. it truly warms my heart to help people and see the joy I can give somebody with such a simple gesture !" the Canadian native further noted. "SPREAD LOVE .... S/O BIG B ... & @kingmidas."

This arrived about three weeks after a judge increased his bail for violating Megan Thee Stallion's restraining order. He was required to pay an additional $60,000 after he made a surprise appearance at DaBaby's Rolling Loud set in July.

