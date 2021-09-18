 
 

'RHONY' Cast 'Frustrated' After Season 13 Reunion Officially Canceled

Bravo/Rodolfo Martinez
Bravo announces in a statement that the decision is made due to scheduling issues, noting that they are now shifting their focus to the next season of the reality TV show.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bravo has announced that the reunion special for "The Real Housewives of New York City" has been officially canceled. The network claimed in a statement on Friday, September 17 that the decision was made due to scheduling issues.

"Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season," Bravo revealed in the statement to HollywoodLife.com. "It's disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season."

Sources, meanwhile, claimed to Page Six that cast members such as Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney "reluctantly understood" when the network broke the news to them.

"It would just be so long since the finale," the source explained. "[It] makes no sense to have a reunion 2 months later so they understand that part, but they are disappointed."

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the Housewives were "beyond frustated" over the cancellation. The source noted that the stars were not sure why the network pulled the plug on filming a reunion.

"They never got clear answers," the source shared. "They just wanted to say their piece and move on. Some of the ladies feel like the reunion would've given them a chance to come together as a united front and put the negative energy of the season behind them. Now they feel like they're going out with a whimper instead of a bang."

Tory Lanez Gives California Families $50,000 to Pay Bail Fees for Their Closed Ones

