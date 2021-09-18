Hailey Baldwin Reveals Truth About 'One Big Fat' Rumors Claiming Justin Bieber Is 'Mistreating' Her

Instagram Celebrity

Setting the record straight on speculations that they have a 'miserable' marriage, the supermodel says that 'it's so far from the truth' and 'it's the complete and utter opposite.'

Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin is clearing the air amid speculations that Justin Bieber is "mistreating" her following a viral video of the pop star allegedly "yelling" at her. In an interview with Demi Lovato, the supermodel revealed the truth about the rumors.

"You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," the 24-year-old beauty told Demi in the Friday, September 17 episode of "4D With Demi Lovato" podcast. "There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It's so far from the truth. It's the complete and utter opposite."

Hailey went on to praise her husband as saying, "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day." She then elaborated, "So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey, who tied the knot with the "Peaches" hitmaker in 2018, also revealed she doesn't mind being called "Justin's wife." She shared, "If the lie is, 'They're miserable in their relationship.' Well, the truth is that we've literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together."

"When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife.' It doesn't bother me," Hailey stressed further. "It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, 'People wouldn't know who you were if you weren't his wife.' Because I disagree, I'm sorry, but I disagree."

Hailey then described how Justin makes her feel "secure," even in her "low days." The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin said, "I think Justin does a very good job of reminding me because I have my low days where I'm like, 'This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today.' Again, he'll come in and be like, 'Well, the truth is this, the truth is that you're good and you're secure and you're loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you.' "

As for how their marriage works, Hailey noted that she's "really practical" and the "problem solver" in their relationship," whereas Justin is "the more emotional one who's very sensitive." The model went on saying, "To be honest, he's my best friend, so sometimes you don't even have to say anything. Sometimes you can just be there."

Shortly after the video of their intense moment in Las Vegas went viral, Hailey slammed the "false narrative" surrounding her and Justin at the time. "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls**t peeps," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple sharing a kiss.