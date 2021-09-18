Billie Eilish Blames Media Scrutiny for Ruining Her Confidence as She Gets Older

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Happier Than Ever' singer discusses her struggle with fame as she says, 'The older I've gotten, the less confident I've gotten' because of the intense media scrutiny.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish finds it "weird" that she has fans and even struggles to process the word.

The 19-year-old chart sensation admitted she found it hard to get her head around the fact that one day she was idolising other stars and the next she had admirers of her own.

Asked about her dislike of the word "fans" on "The Drew Barrymore Show", she said, "I think that the reason that it was so weird to me was because one moment I was a fan and then suddenly I was looked at as this like higher up suddenly, even when I was 14, and it was so weird because I was like I am not even anyone."

The "Power of Love" singer - who was named 2020's second-most streamed artist on Spotify - insisted she is no different to her fans and views her supporters as a part of herself.

"I just make music and these kids that I feel like I already know suddenly like 'Oh they are Billie's fans and then there is Billie,' " she added. "So that's why it was so weird to me because I think of them like literally my skin, like part of me and like I how I get through stuff. They always have my back. They are fans just as much as I am a fan but that doesn't make them any less than me or anybody else you know?"

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker admitted to the 46-year-old host that her self-esteem has dwindled since she made her concert film "Happier Than Ever : A Love Letter to Los Angeles" because of the glare of fame.

"You know I've always been very, very strong-willed and honest, which I think is like a blessing and a curse," she explained. "But the funny thing is that the older I've gotten, the less confident I've gotten and it kind of made me like, because I re-watched the doc a few weeks ago, and it made me cry because I was thinking how free-spirited I was and how open-minded I was and then it's like the media just like tears it away from you."