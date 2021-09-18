Sarah Paulson Hints at 'American Horror Story' Departure

FX TV

The actress who appeared in all seasons of the Ryan Murphy horror anthology series says she may leave the franchise after the new installment 'Double Feature'.

AceShowbiz - Sarah Paulson has admitted this season of "American Horror Story" will "probably" be her last.

The 46-year-old actress has appeared in nine of the last 10 seasons of Ryan Murphy's much-loved show - and can currently be seen playing a homeless woman called Tuberculosis Karen in "AHS: Double Feature".

Asked about her next Murphy collaboration during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live", Sarah replied, "I don't know. It's the first time in about three years where I don't know."

"I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably," she sighed. "I mean, I don't know. Every time (Murphy) comes to me with some whack-a-doodle character, I tend to be like, 'Yes, let's do it!' I don't know, this is the first time. So we'll see."

Following "AHS: Double Feature", there are two more confirmed seasons of "American Horror Story".

Sarah Paulson previously said she felt "trapped" by her role in "AHS: Roanoke".

The actress who appeared in all seasons of the show admitted, "As much as it's my home and I've loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, 'Please let me sit this one out.' You know, 'Let me out.' "

She added, "I was happy to be back for Cult but Roanoke, I kinda went kicking and screaming."

She wasn't feeling inspired because she took on the role immediately after playing Marcia Clark in 2016 drama "The People v. O.J. Simpson".