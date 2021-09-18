 
 

Amy Winehouse's Outfit From Final Performance Up for Auction

WENN/CraveOnMusic
Celebrity

The dress donned by the late 'Back to Black' hitmaker at her last show before her tragic death in 2011 is scheduled to be put up for an upcoming auction.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - The dress Amy Winehouse wore at her final performance is going up for auction.

The green and black halterneck minidress, designed by her stylist Naomi Parry, featured a bamboo and floral print, and is expected to fetch as much as $20,000 (£14,500) when it goes up for auction in November (21).

The tragic singer donned the outfit for a festival in Belgrade, Serbia, in June 2011, but was booed by audience members as she appeared too drunk to perform. A month later, she died of alcohol poisoning in London aged just 27.

Other items going up for sale in the Julien's Auctions event include a red leather heart-shaped Moschino handbag, bras, and other personal effects, with proceeds going to the foundation the singer's parents set up in her memory to help youngsters with addiction problems.

"Amy Winehouse is one of the rare and remarkable music icons whose incredible power and soulful expression in every word and note she sang with her distinct voice remains unmatched by no other artist in music history," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions, said.

"We celebrate her singular talent and iconoclastic style in this collection of her most personal artefacts and wardrobe worn in her career-defining moments."

A movie about the late singer was released in 2015. It won an Oscar but her father Mitch insisted the film contained "misleading" story about the star.

Another documentary chronicling the making of her hit album "Back to Black" came out in 2018.

A new film is also on the way but it was slammed by her father.

