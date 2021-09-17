 
 

Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Couldn't See' Kendall Jenner in Their Meme-Worthy Met Gala Picture

When addressing the viral meme, the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star confesses that 'the outline' of Kendall's dress was the only thing she could see.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has finally explained what really happened in a viral picture of her and Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala. When addressing the meme-worthy photo, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum admitted that she "couldn't see" her younger sister through her full-face mask.

On Wednesday, September 15, the SKIMS founder shared the said snap on her Instagram Story. Along with the image that showed her standing in front of the 25-year-old beauty with her arms held open, the mother of four explained, "Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress," adding a crying emoji.

At the event, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, Kim wore a faceless black Balenciaga outfit. It featured a tunic-length T-shirt, bodysuit, elbow-length gloves as well as "Pantaleggings" with built-in high heels.

Kendall, meanwhile, turned heads with a nearly-naked, sheer dress by Givenchy that was covered in sparkling crystals. Her look featured a long train, ample cleavage and long sleeves with a huge diamond-covered choker.

While many people were confused with her style, Kim was proud of it. Sharing pictures of her from the event on Instagram, the estranged wife of Kanye West captioned them, "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!" referring to the theme of the event, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion".

Pictures of Kim at the Met Gala 2021 have since become memes. Even her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic poked fun at himself for doing the reality star's makeup. Taking to Instagram, Mario shared a note of someone's making fun of him.

"If you're feeling useless today remember someone had to do Kim's makeup for the Met Gala," the message read. In the caption of the post, Mario penned, "It's the makeup for me, LOL."

