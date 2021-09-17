Johnny Depp 'Disowned' by 'Mean' Mother When He's Teenager

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

According to 1981 court papers, which are divorce documents of Betty Sue and John Depp, Betty allegedly abandoned the 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' actor when he was a teen.

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp seemingly had a rough upbringing. The "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" actor, who once described his mom Betty Sue as "the meanest human being," was reportedly "disowned" by her when he was a teenager.

According to Page Six, Paul Barresi, who once worked with Amber Heard's legal team amid her nasty court battle with Johhny, found new court papers which are divorce documents of Betty Sue and John Depp. The docs, signed in 1981, stated, "The wife hereby acknowledges that the parties' minor child ... John C. Depp II is fully emancipated and self-supporting."

Paul found the papers while researching for the new Discovery+ series "Johnny Depp v Amber Heard". Paul told the outlet that Johnny began using drugs when he was 11 to deal with family issues. "He said since age 11, he's taken all manner of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription painkillers, opiates and magic mushrooms," Paul shared.

"He struggled to find gigs in a garage band and peddled ink pens working part-time as a telemarketer," Paul went on. "Needless to say, at age 17, Johnny was hardly financially self-sufficient, and far from being emancipated. As far as I am concerned, his mother disowned him at a time when he unquestionably needed her most... There is no court record of him ever having been legally emancipated."

Johhny himself has previously opened up about his troubled relationship with his mother. "My mom was born in a f**king holler in eastern Kentucky ... Her poor f**king a** was on phenobarbital at 12," he told Rolling Stone in 2018. "There were irrational beatings... Maybe it's an ashtray coming your way. Maybe you're gonna get clunked with the phone."

"It was a ghost house - no one talked," the 58-year-old star added. "I don't think there ever was a way I thought about people, especially women, other than 'I can fix them.' "

Recalling the moment when he rubbed his mother's feet when he came home from double shifts, Johhny said, "Betty Sue, I worshiped her... She could be a real b***h on wheels." He then divulged what he said at her 2016 funeral, "My mom was maybe the meanest human being I have ever met in my life."