Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Among those turning heads at the red carpet of the annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are Saweetie, Irina Shayk, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Lopez.

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor had all eyes on them on the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala. When attending the Monday, September 13 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the three stars stole attention with their daring looks.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum arrived at the highly-anticipated event in a nearly-naked, sheer dress by Givenchy that was covered in sparkling crystals. Her angelic look featured a long train, ample cleavage and long sleeves with a huge diamond-covered choker.

As for Zoe, she exposed her rhinestone thong underneath a halter chainmail dress by Saint Laurent. The daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz completed her style with Jessica McCormack diamond earrings and simple black open-toed heels.

Teyana, on the other hand, stunned in a barely-there Prabal Gurung gown with barely-there straps. The wife of NBA star Iman Shumpert wrapped her perfectly messy updo with a snake-like silver chain.

Also looking bold at the 2021 Met Gala was Saweetie. The "Best Friends" hitmaker showed off her toned body in a sparkling dress embellished with 10 million crystals that was designed by Christian Cowan.

Among those who sported one of the most risque ensembles was Irina Shayk. Styled by Marc Eram, the Russian model wore a sheer beige gown by Moschino that featured floral cut-outs slathering across the train.

Mary J. Blige, meanwhile, was shimmering on the carpet. She wore a golden Dundas dress with beading on her chignon to complement the gown, Casadei heels as well as Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

As for Jennifer Lopez, she fully embraced this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", in a Ralph Lauren plunge dress with a high leg slit and faux fur wrap. The pop star paired her look with metallic silver strappy stilettos, a cowgirl hat and giant statement necklaces.