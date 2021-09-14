Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X and More Arrive in Epic Fashion on Red Carpet

WENN/Avalon/Instar/Apega Celebrity

Also serving eccentric looks at this year's Met Gala, which theme is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', are supermodel Iman, singer Troye Sivan and actress Maisie Williams.

AceShowbiz - The 2021 Met Gala has finally arrived. Taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, September 13, the highly-anticipated event saw big stars showcasing their high fashion with "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" as the theme. That night, some big names, including Kim Kardashian and Lil Nas X, turned heads with their eccentric fashion while hitting the red carpet.

Kim caught people's attention as she arrived in a faceless black Balenciaga outfit. The SKIMS founder's ensemble, which was designed by the house's creative director Demna Gvasalia, featured a tunic-length T-shirt, bodysuit, elbow-length gloves and "Pantaleggings" with built-in high heels.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X went all out for the big night. Instead of one, the Grammy-winning rapper showed off three different head-to-toe gold looks by Versace. He first appeared in an oversized gold cape with a flowing train. He then removed it to show a shiny gold suit of armor. That was not all, because the "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" hitmaker then revealed his third ensemble, which was a body-hugging zippered jumpsuit featuring an intricate pattern of gold crystals.

Also looking epic at the event was Grimes. The singer chose to adopt "Dune"-esque look for the big night as she arrived in a sheer gown with grey embroidery by Iris Van Herpen. The 33-year-old completed her look with a tiny book in hand, a metal face mask a sharp and full sized sword

As for Maisie Williams, she opted to enter the "Matrix" world for her Met Gala debut. The "Game of Thrones" alum channeled Neo in a gothic dress which was designed by her boyfriend Reuben Selby. Her ensemble included a body suit, bustle on one shoulder, a long train, stockings and stirrups. She also had an elaborate headpiece to further complete her look of the night.

Iman continued to serve another iconic fashion moment at Met Gala. For this year's event, the 66-year-old made sure that all eyes were on her as she wore a massive gold feathered headpiece by designer Harris Reed. Despite the look, Iman told PEOPLE that the tiered halo was "not heavy at all."

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, paid tribute to Japanese and Haitian roots during her debut at the Met Gala. The 23-year-old tennis star brought a striking look in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. The outfit featured bright-red obi belt which was inspired from Kimono, while the bold shades were apparently a nod to the Caribbean island of her ancestors.

In the meantime, Troye Sivan opted for a gender-defying, floor-grazing slip dress. The "Angel Baby" singer completed his look with platform boots and a diamond Cartier necklace.