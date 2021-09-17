 
 

Britney Spears' Fiance Claims He Has 'No hard Feelings' About Octavia Spencer's Prenup Joke

When responding to 'The Help' actress' apology statement shared on Instagram, Sam Asghari compliments her for being 'very kind' enough to offer clarification.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' fiance has nothing but love for Octavia Spencer. When responding to "The Help" actress' apology for her prenup joke, Sam Asghari assured her that he had "no hard feelings" about it.

On Wednesday, September 15, Octavia issued her apology to the engaged couple via Instagram. "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain," she first penned.

"I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of," the 51-year-old star continued. "Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity."

Octavia's post didn't go unnoticed by Sam, who replied in the comment section, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever." The personal trainer went on to note, "Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."

This came after Octavia left a funny comment on Britney's engagement announcement. Advising the hitmaker to protect her assets from the "Can You Keep a Secret?" actor, she quipped, "Make him sign a prenup."

Having caught wind of the remark, Sam took to Instagram Story to address the matter. "Thank you for your concern about the prenup!" he pointed out, before joking, "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

Britney made public her engagement to Sam via Instagram on Sunday, September 12. Two days later, the "Everytime" songstress deactivated her Instagram account. On the reason why, she explained on Twitter, "Don't worry folks... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!!" She wrote. "I'll be back soon."

