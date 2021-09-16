 
 

Kim Kardashian Defends Her 2021 Met Gala Look: What's More American Than This?

For the star-studded event on Monday, September 15, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum turned heads as she arrived in a faceless all-black outfit by Balenciaga.

  Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala look was undoubtedly one of the most-discussed looks of the night. While many questioned how her faceless all-black outfit by Balenciaga fit the event's "In America" theme, the SKIMS founder explained why her outfit was very American.

Kim took to her Instagram account to defend her look which successfully bewildered many people. Alongside a picture of her attending the Monday event, the 40-year-old reality TV star wrote in the caption, "What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"

Her post was met with mixed reactions as many loved her look while some others were just confused. "How you the most talked about person at an event & nobody can even see you? THATS LEGENDARY," one user commented. "I will never understand this look," another person admitted.

In addition to Kim's faceless look, people were fazed upon knowing that the KKW Beauty founder bothered to get makeup for the star-studded event. Her go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, shared that he did her glam the night of the event, complete with contour, bold brows and a smoky eye. Sharing a picture of Kim during the glam session, Mario captioned the snap, "Behind the mask."

Unsurprisingly, the revelation further confused fans. "Ahaa! I was wondering if she still got her makeup done when I saw her with the mask," a user wrote underneath Mario's post. Someone else wondered, "What was the point with the makeup since you are fully covered up?"

"How did you sealed [sic] the makeup, So the mask wouldn't undo all your work?" another person asked.

Mario himself poked fun at the confusion. He took to his page to post some memes mocking him for doing Kim's makeup for this year's Met Gala despite her not showing her face. "If you're feeling useless today remember someone had to do Kim's makeup for the Met Gala," one of them read. In the caption, meanwhile, Mario wrote, "It's the makeup for me, LOL."

