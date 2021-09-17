 
 

Kim Kardashian Thinks Kourtney and Travis Barker's PDA Is Too Much But 'Cute'

Kim Kardashian Thinks Kourtney and Travis Barker's PDA Is Too Much But 'Cute'
Instagram
Celebrity

Seemingly giving her big sister's romance with the Blink-182 drummer a stamp of approval, the SKIMS founder says that she 'loves their relationship' in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has weighed in on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's heavy PDA. In a new interview, the SKIMS founder said that "it's cute" to see her big sister and the Blink-182's drummer showing off their love publicly though "it's a lot."

In the Thursday, September 16 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Ellen DeGeneres joked about how Kourtney and Travis haven't been able to "keep their hands off each other" since going public with their relationship. "Every time you see them, they're making out. They are at each other like it's the last time they're going to see each other, all the time," the TV host said.

In response, Kim replied, "It's so cute." The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star went on to add, "It's a lot, but it's so cute. You know what? That's what they do, and it's so cute. And I love love, so I love them."

When asked whether Travis might appear on the Kardashian-Jenner family's upcoming Hulu project, Kim said it's definitely possible, as the 45-year-old rocker plays "such a big part" of Kourtney's life. "I love their relationship," the 40-year-old reality star continued telling Ellen. "They've grown so much together. ... Just to think that they've been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbors for like, a decade!"

  See also...

Kourtney confirmed that she's dating Travis in February, around Valentine's Day. At the time, a source claimed that the lovebirds had been dating "for about a month or two." After publicly confirming their relationship, the couple has been spotted having PDA on various occasions.

Recently, Kourtney's PDA with Travis allegedly drew criticism from her ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares sons 11-year-old Mason and 6-year-old Reign as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope. In an alleged Instagram direct message leaked by Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima, Scott shared a photo of Kourtney and Travis kissing during their Italian romantic getaway. "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this," Scott wrote. "In the middle of Italy."

Younes then shared the screenshot of Scott's message on Instagram Story and wrote, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro." The former boxer also said in a separate post, "Couldn't miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now."

Following the Instagram DM drama, a source claimed that Scott, who recently broke up with his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, was jealous over Kourtney's romance. "Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. The informant went on to note that the Poosh founder "thinks Scott needs to grow up."

You can share this post!

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Lisa Rinna Says She's Not 'Mean' Despite Looking Happy After Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian Rules Out Having More Kids

Kim Kardashian Rules Out Having More Kids

Kim Kardashian Defends Her 2021 Met Gala Look: What's More American Than This?

Kim Kardashian Defends Her 2021 Met Gala Look: What's More American Than This?

Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC

Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC

Most Read
Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise
Celebrity

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims

Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement

Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement