Kim Kardashian Thinks Kourtney and Travis Barker's PDA Is Too Much But 'Cute'

Instagram Celebrity

Seemingly giving her big sister's romance with the Blink-182 drummer a stamp of approval, the SKIMS founder says that she 'loves their relationship' in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has weighed in on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's heavy PDA. In a new interview, the SKIMS founder said that "it's cute" to see her big sister and the Blink-182's drummer showing off their love publicly though "it's a lot."

In the Thursday, September 16 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Ellen DeGeneres joked about how Kourtney and Travis haven't been able to "keep their hands off each other" since going public with their relationship. "Every time you see them, they're making out. They are at each other like it's the last time they're going to see each other, all the time," the TV host said.

In response, Kim replied, "It's so cute." The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star went on to add, "It's a lot, but it's so cute. You know what? That's what they do, and it's so cute. And I love love, so I love them."

When asked whether Travis might appear on the Kardashian-Jenner family's upcoming Hulu project, Kim said it's definitely possible, as the 45-year-old rocker plays "such a big part" of Kourtney's life. "I love their relationship," the 40-year-old reality star continued telling Ellen. "They've grown so much together. ... Just to think that they've been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbors for like, a decade!"

Kourtney confirmed that she's dating Travis in February, around Valentine's Day. At the time, a source claimed that the lovebirds had been dating "for about a month or two." After publicly confirming their relationship, the couple has been spotted having PDA on various occasions.

Recently, Kourtney's PDA with Travis allegedly drew criticism from her ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares sons 11-year-old Mason and 6-year-old Reign as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope. In an alleged Instagram direct message leaked by Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima, Scott shared a photo of Kourtney and Travis kissing during their Italian romantic getaway. "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this," Scott wrote. "In the middle of Italy."

Younes then shared the screenshot of Scott's message on Instagram Story and wrote, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro." The former boxer also said in a separate post, "Couldn't miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now."

Following the Instagram DM drama, a source claimed that Scott, who recently broke up with his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, was jealous over Kourtney's romance. "Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. The informant went on to note that the Poosh founder "thinks Scott needs to grow up."