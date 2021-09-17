Lisa Rinna Says She's Not 'Mean' Despite Looking Happy After Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

WENN/FayesVision/Brian To Celebrity

Weighing in on her daughter's split from the 'Flip It Like Disick' star, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says that she 'tried really hard' and 'was really patient' to support their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna has shared more of her thoughts on Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's split. In a new interview with Andy Cohen, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star insisted that she "wasn't mean" about her daughter's breakup though previously she seemed happy about it.

"I wasn't mean," the 58-year-old reality star said during the Wednesday, September 15, episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen". She further stressed, "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."

"You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick," the Taylor McBride depicter on "Melrose Place" explained. "And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren't very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?"

Amelia and Scott reportedly called it quits on September 7. A source told E! News that the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star "agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now." The insider also noted, "They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long-term relationship."

In the meantime, a separate informant said that Amelia "is done with Scott for now." The 20-year-old model allegedly "wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."

Upon learning about the ending of Amelia's romantic relationship with the self-proclaimed Lord, who is 18 years older than her daughter, Lisa appeared to express her joy. In the comment section of Instagram fan account's Queens of Bravo post about the breakup, the "Days of Our Lives" alum left a single smiling emoji.

Previously, Lisa jokingly hoped that Amelia was dating Harry Styles instead of Scott. In the August 25 episode of the Bravo series, she said, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?"

Prior to this, Lisa admitted that she was "a lot nervous" about Amelia and Scott's relationship. Speaking to her co-star Erika Jayne during an episode of "RHOBH" in June, she elaborated, "We're thinking it's a phase, right? It's a phase, I don't want to bring attention to it. Should I text [Kris Jenner] and be like, 'Welp …' I've done nothing in other words because I also don't want to bring any attention to it."

In the same episode, Lisa described learning about the couple as a "what the f**k moment." She first admitted that her daughter Amelia claimed she and Scott were "just friends" after being spotted together on Halloween 2020. "And then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," she explained.

Lisa then added, "It's a what the f**k moment." The reality star went on to hint that she's concerned about the pair's age gap as saying, "You're like, 'What the f**k?' She's 19. He's 37 with three kids." Scott shares 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.