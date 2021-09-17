 
 

Lisa Rinna Says She's Not 'Mean' Despite Looking Happy After Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

Lisa Rinna Says She's Not 'Mean' Despite Looking Happy After Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split
WENN/FayesVision/Brian To
Celebrity

Weighing in on her daughter's split from the 'Flip It Like Disick' star, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says that she 'tried really hard' and 'was really patient' to support their relationship.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna has shared more of her thoughts on Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's split. In a new interview with Andy Cohen, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star insisted that she "wasn't mean" about her daughter's breakup though previously she seemed happy about it.

"I wasn't mean," the 58-year-old reality star said during the Wednesday, September 15, episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen". She further stressed, "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."

"You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick," the Taylor McBride depicter on "Melrose Place" explained. "And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren't very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?"

Amelia and Scott reportedly called it quits on September 7. A source told E! News that the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star "agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now." The insider also noted, "They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long-term relationship."

  See also...

In the meantime, a separate informant said that Amelia "is done with Scott for now." The 20-year-old model allegedly "wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."

Upon learning about the ending of Amelia's romantic relationship with the self-proclaimed Lord, who is 18 years older than her daughter, Lisa appeared to express her joy. In the comment section of Instagram fan account's Queens of Bravo post about the breakup, the "Days of Our Lives" alum left a single smiling emoji.

Previously, Lisa jokingly hoped that Amelia was dating Harry Styles instead of Scott. In the August 25 episode of the Bravo series, she said, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?"

Prior to this, Lisa admitted that she was "a lot nervous" about Amelia and Scott's relationship. Speaking to her co-star Erika Jayne during an episode of "RHOBH" in June, she elaborated, "We're thinking it's a phase, right? It's a phase, I don't want to bring attention to it. Should I text [Kris Jenner] and be like, 'Welp …' I've done nothing in other words because I also don't want to bring any attention to it."

In the same episode, Lisa described learning about the couple as a "what the f**k moment." She first admitted that her daughter Amelia claimed she and Scott were "just friends" after being spotted together on Halloween 2020. "And then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," she explained.

Lisa then added, "It's a what the f**k moment." The reality star went on to hint that she's concerned about the pair's age gap as saying, "You're like, 'What the f**k?' She's 19. He's 37 with three kids." Scott shares 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Thinks Kourtney and Travis Barker's PDA Is Too Much But 'Cute'

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce
Related Posts
Lisa Rinna Seemingly Happy Over Daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

Lisa Rinna Seemingly Happy Over Daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

Lisa Rinna Jokingly Hopes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Is Dating Harry Styles Not Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Jokingly Hopes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Is Dating Harry Styles Not Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Stands By on Her Opinion That Erika Jayne Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

Lisa Rinna Stands By on Her Opinion That Erika Jayne Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

Lisa Rinna Gives a Relatable Reaction to Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Gives a Relatable Reaction to Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Most Read
Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise
Celebrity

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims

Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement

Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement