Country Singer Brit Taylor Ties the Knot With Adam Chaffins in 'Super Simple' New Mexico Wedding

After exchanging her vows with her now-husband in a private wedding ceremony, the 'Back in the Fire' songstress says that she is 'excited and honored' to have him as 'a partner for life.'

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brit Taylor is officially a married woman. The "Waking Up Ain't Easy" singer tied the knot with Adam Chaffins in a "super simple" wedding ceremony at Hotel Luna Mystica in Taos, New Mexico.

On Thursday, September 16, the 31-year-old songstress told PEOPLE about her intimate wedding ceremony. "As two performers who have been putting on shows for people from an early age, the last thing we wanted was for our wedding to be a big production," she began. "We love putting on shows for people. But this show [was] just for us."

"The second we pulled into the campground and saw the mountains and the sunset, I burst into tears," Brit continued, remembering the setting for her and Adam's intimate wedding. "It's just a magical place. They call it the Land of Enchantment. And Hotel Luna is actually not a hotel at all. It's a vintage trailer park full of old Airstreams in the middle of the desert. We stayed in a trailer named Frida built in 1958. It had all the vibes!"

For their big day, Brit shared that she didn't wear white dress like a common bride. "I tried on a couple of white dresses, but they made me feel not myself," the "Love Me Back" singer reasoned. She then raved over her dress, purchased from The Dress Theory, "As soon as I tried my dress on, I knew it was the one. It's so dreamy. There are layers of thin and flowy material in different shades of pinks and tans with butterflies, flowers and paisley." In the meantime, Adam donned a suit designed by Nashville designer Eric Adler.

Of their relationship, Brit shared, "We're both artists with big dreams and understanding that helps to keep our relationship strong." The country singer, who along with Adam, released their individual debut albums last year continued, "We're both excited and honored to have each other as a partner for life."

Adam, who is currently working on new projects with Brit, went on to chime in, "Everything we do together is easy because we have so much respect for one another." He then gushed over his now-wife as saying, "Brit showed me what true love really is."