Lil Nas X Filming Himself in Labor Ahead of 'Montero' Album Release

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X continues to proceed with his fake pregnancy scenario to promote his upcoming album "Montero". Ahead of the album release on late Thursday, September 16, the rapper filmed himself preparing to deliver his "baby."

Earlier on Thursday, the 22-year-old posted on his Instagram page a video of him in the early process of labor as he wrote in the caption, "having contractions." In the short clip, he was sitting on his water closet while holding his fake baby bump. Seemingly struggling to breath, he murmured to the camera, "Oh, I think it's coming. I think my baby is coming."

A few hours later, the Grammy Award-winning rapper posted another video showing him lying in what looks like a hospital bed. Wearing a hospital gown, he looked nervous before excitedly flashing a V-sign and showing his baby bump. "BABY MONTERO IS OTW," he captioned it.

Lil Nas first staged the pregnancy earlier this month. At the time, he posted over-the-top "pregnancy photos " to hype up the release of his debut album. In the pictures posted on his Instagram account on September 2, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker rocked a white flowing robe with a cream rose flower crown. He was posing in front of a pool while cradling his baby bump and holding a flower bouquet.

"SURPRISE! I can't believe i'm finally announcing this," so the "Industry Baby" spitter wrote in the caption. He went on to say, "My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lil Nas X revealed that the idea of doing the pregnancy shoot came to him after listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his new song "Dolla Sign Slime" for the first time. "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he told the magazine. "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' "

"I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot,' " he went on recalling. "I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant.' So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."

Lil Nas moved forward with the scenario by setting up baby registry last week, listing various charities that fans can donate to. Despite ditching his baby bump when attending MTV VMAs and Met Gala earlier this week, he posted pictures of him throwing a lavish baby shower on Wednesday.

