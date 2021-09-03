Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is gushing over his unborn "baby", his upcoming album "Montero". The rapper continued to draw attention from Internet as he took to social media to release over-the-top "pregnancy photos" to hype for his debut album.

The pictures, which were posted on his Instagram account on Thursday, September 2, saw the "Old Town Road" hitmaker rocking a white flowing robe with a cream rose flower crown. He was posing in front of a pool while cradling his "baby bump" and holding a flower bouquet.

"SURPRISE! I can't believe i'm finally announcing this," so the "Industry Baby" wrote in the caption. He went on to say, "My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lil Nas X revealed that the idea of doing the pregnancy shoot came to him after listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his new song "Dolla Sign Slime" for the first time. "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he told the magazine. "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.' "

He continued, "I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant.' So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."

Prior to releasing the pregnancy photos, Lil Nas X took to his Instagram account to post a picture spoofing Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" cover art that featured several pregnant women emojis with the difference being that his features pregnant men. "I was like, 'There's no way the universe is lining up this perfect for this to happen,' " he said of the timing.

Lil Nas X also reflected on himself during the interview. "I've changed in so many ways," the Grammy-winning musician divulged. "I've changed the way that I handle a lot of situations, the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don't have to react to emotions in certain ways. I can't choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I've learned to let people's comments roll off my back."

He said that he learned to have "a full faith in myself" through the album. "The only person that really has to believe in me is myself," he explained. "It's been a lot of self-affirmations this year that I probably would not have been able to do two years ago."

"You're getting a lot of stories about me," he teased. "You're getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they're also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song."

Featuring Megan, Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat, "Montero" is set to be released on September 17.