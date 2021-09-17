Lizzo Campaigns for Chance to Star Opposite Chris Evans in 'The Bodyguard' Remake

Instagram Movie

Making use of TikTok, the 'Good as Hell' hitmaker posts a video of her reacting to the news that the 1992 romantic classic, which starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is getting a remake.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo is backing a fan campaign for her to star in the remake of "The Bodyguard" with Chris Evans.

The "Good as Hell" hitmaker has posted a TikTok video reacting to the news that the 1992 romantic classic, which starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is getting a remake - and fans' suggestion to cast her and and her celebrity crush. In the clip, she first shares headlines about the remake, asking, "What are we talking about?"

Lizzo then shared a fan tweet featuring photos of her and Evans and repeated the question, this time with a sultry smile and a deeper, huskier voice. "What y'all think?" the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker wrote in the caption to the video.

Last month (August 2021), the Grammy winner made a TikTok clip joking that she and "Captain America" star Chris were expecting a baby together.

She told her fans, "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child. But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."

The "Knives Out" star responded with a direct message that read, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol. (Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol) [sic]."

Back in April, the singer revealed she had sent Evans a drunk message after knocking back several drinks and the actor laughed that off as well, saying, "No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol [sic]."