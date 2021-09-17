 
 

Blac Chyna Advises Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Prioritize Their Kids Amid Their Divorce

Blac Chyna Advises Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Prioritize Their Kids Amid Their Divorce
Instagram/WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Aside from the divorcing couple, the model shares her thoughts on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's on-and-off relationship as well the family's matriarch, Kris Jenner.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has shared her thoughts on the Kardashian family amid their ongoing court battle. When it came to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce, the model advised the estranged couple to prioritize their four children.

The 33-year-old offered her two cents in the Thursday, September 16 episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast. "Some people like they grow apart, you know what I mean? Some people stay together. Long as they do what's right - you know what I mean - for the kids, that's all that matters, and just keep the babies first and just be respectful on both ends," she stated.

"Anything that y'all do share like kids or businesses, make that be the main focus. That's what I feel about that," Blac continued, before talking about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's on-and-off relationship.

"I feel like stuff like that, it happens so often it's just in regular life," she said about Tristan's alleged infidelities. "And some, some people mess up, some people don't, it's just whatever, whatever it is. If, at the end of the day, somebody makes a mistake, but at the very end of the day, if he makes you happy, then do that, sweetheart. You get what I'm saying?"

  See also...

"That would be my advice, but that's it. And then it is what it is. You know what I mean?" the ex-fiancee of Rob Kardashian added. "I know a lot of girls that gotten cheated on is still with the dudes. So it's like, I don't know. Yea. Whatever, whatever makes her happy. Them happy. I don't know... Have a blast."

Asked whether she would ever take business advice from the family's matriarch Kris Jenner, she said she wouldn't. "I feel like just me personally, like I'm a businesswoman and I got mine, honestly, like off the floor, like from the ground up from the mud," she explained. "I've been through my trials and my tribulations, and I feel like just me, I know what's best for me."

"Maybe I might even go into maybe managing somebody else, and maybe giving them the blueprint," the mother of two continued. "But see, this is like the real blueprint: from moving from D.C. to going to school in Miami to being in top relationships to going through like drama and cases and this, and still being able to keep everything together as a woman and a woman of color."

Blac, who split from Rob in 2017, has been suing him and his family for allegedly getting her former E! reality series "Rob & Chyna" canceled. Blac herself has been sued by her ex and his sister Kylie Jenner for an alleged assault.

You can share this post!

Lil Nas X Filming Himself in Labor Ahead of 'Montero' Album Release

Wendy Williams Reportedly In 'Difficult Time' Amid Hospitalization for Psych Evaluation
Related Posts
Blac Chyna Claims She Was Hacked After Accused of Being Transphobic for Exposing Tyga

Blac Chyna Claims She Was Hacked After Accused of Being Transphobic for Exposing Tyga

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Reportedly Engaged to Boyfriend Lil Twin

Blac Chyna Reportedly Engaged to Boyfriend Lil Twin

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala