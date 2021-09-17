Blac Chyna Advises Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Prioritize Their Kids Amid Their Divorce

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Aside from the divorcing couple, the model shares her thoughts on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's on-and-off relationship as well the family's matriarch, Kris Jenner.

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has shared her thoughts on the Kardashian family amid their ongoing court battle. When it came to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce, the model advised the estranged couple to prioritize their four children.

The 33-year-old offered her two cents in the Thursday, September 16 episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast. "Some people like they grow apart, you know what I mean? Some people stay together. Long as they do what's right - you know what I mean - for the kids, that's all that matters, and just keep the babies first and just be respectful on both ends," she stated.

"Anything that y'all do share like kids or businesses, make that be the main focus. That's what I feel about that," Blac continued, before talking about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's on-and-off relationship.

"I feel like stuff like that, it happens so often it's just in regular life," she said about Tristan's alleged infidelities. "And some, some people mess up, some people don't, it's just whatever, whatever it is. If, at the end of the day, somebody makes a mistake, but at the very end of the day, if he makes you happy, then do that, sweetheart. You get what I'm saying?"

"That would be my advice, but that's it. And then it is what it is. You know what I mean?" the ex-fiancee of Rob Kardashian added. "I know a lot of girls that gotten cheated on is still with the dudes. So it's like, I don't know. Yea. Whatever, whatever makes her happy. Them happy. I don't know... Have a blast."

Asked whether she would ever take business advice from the family's matriarch Kris Jenner, she said she wouldn't. "I feel like just me personally, like I'm a businesswoman and I got mine, honestly, like off the floor, like from the ground up from the mud," she explained. "I've been through my trials and my tribulations, and I feel like just me, I know what's best for me."

"Maybe I might even go into maybe managing somebody else, and maybe giving them the blueprint," the mother of two continued. "But see, this is like the real blueprint: from moving from D.C. to going to school in Miami to being in top relationships to going through like drama and cases and this, and still being able to keep everything together as a woman and a woman of color."

Blac, who split from Rob in 2017, has been suing him and his family for allegedly getting her former E! reality series "Rob & Chyna" canceled. Blac herself has been sued by her ex and his sister Kylie Jenner for an alleged assault.