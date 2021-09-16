Rachel Platten Debuts Newborn After Giving Birth to Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Fight Song' hitmaker is a mother of two as she introduces her newborn after delivering the latest addition to her growing family with husband Kevin Lazan.

AceShowbiz - "Fight Song" star Rachel Platten is a new mum after giving birth to her second child last week (09Sep21).

The 40-year-old singer announced the baby news via Instagram on Wednesday (15Sep21), along with a snap of herself holding the newborn.

"Introducing Sophie Jo Lazan. Born 9/9/21 at home in a water birth after 2.5 grueling days of labor," she wrote. "When I thought I couldn't take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me 'we can do this mama, we can do this.' "

"So i kept going one contraction at a time. I feel like a warrior and I will NEVER doubt my strength again. Thank you Sophie for showing me what I am made of and for completing our family."

Platten also thanked her family, friends and fans for their love and support "and for allowing me the privacy these last couple of months to just be with my family and prepare for this new life."

She ended her post by adding, "Sending you all the coziest new baby snuggles. please, please positive comments only."

The singer and her husband Kevin Lazan, who celebrated 11 years of marriage in July (21), revealed they were expecting a baby in April. They are also parents to two-year-old daughter Violet Skye.

During her pregnancy, the singer opened up on her struggles with anxiety.

"I am struggling a little bit, just so pregnant and overwhelmed and trying to support my family and scared to add another baby when this already seems like too much sometimes with my career," she told fans. "The mean thoughts are getting to me even though i KNOW they're not true."