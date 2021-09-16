 
 

Octavia Spencer Personally Reaches Out to Britney to Apologize for Prenup Remarks

The 'Fruitvale Station' actress says she has privately contacted Britney Spears and fiance Sam Asghari to apologize as she insists she's just joking about prenup comment.

AceShowbiz - "The Help" star Octavia Spencer has apologised to Britney Spears for joking she should make her new fiance sign a pre-nuptial agreement.

When the pop star announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram on Monday (13Sep21), the Oscar-winning actress left a funny comment advising Britney to protect her assets from her third husband-to-be.

"Make him sign a prenup," she commented on the post.

Asghari seemed to laugh off the comment in an Instagram Story later that day which read, "Thank you for your concern about the prenup!" and joked that he was the one who needed legal protection.

"Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," he quipped alongside laughing emojis.

On Wednesday, Octavia posted an apology for the negativity on Instagram, saying she had already reached out privately to the couple.

"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain."

"I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity."

