Dionne Warwick Eyeing Taylor Swift Collaboration

The 'Walk On By' singer hopes to team up with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker for her next release after landing collaborations with Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dionne Warwick plans to "approach" Taylor Swift for a collaboration.

The 80-year-old music legend has previously teased a charity single with The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper called "Nothing's Impossible", and now the "Walk On By" hitmaker has revealed she plans to work with a number of stars, including the "Shake It Off" hitmaker.

"I'll be speaking to them about how they feel about going into the studio with me," she told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

On her duet with Chance, she added, "(We) recorded a duet and it's lovely. It probably won't be out until the first of the year, (we're) getting it ready now."

Dionne added of the "Take My Breath" hitmaker, "I'll be working with The Weeknd as well."

The collaboration came about after the iconic singer - who is dubbed the Queen of Twitter - jokingly trolled the pair on the micro-blogging site and profits from the song will benefit the Hunger Not Impossible initiative.

The collaboration was written and produced by Dionne's son Damon Elliott.

The 48-year-old composer said, "My mom and I had a moment to speak with Chance after she Tweeted him about the word 'the' in his name. They had such an amazing conversation that led to them discussing the Hunger Not Impossible initiative."

"The result of our conversation with Chance is this new single we'll be recording soon and we're all looking forward to this collaboration."

Dionne added, "We're trying to make this something that will permeate the entire Earth, so that there are no more hungry people everywhere or anywhere."

Dionne had asked Chance, 28, why he chose to add the words "the rapper" to his name when it's "obvious" he is a rapper.

She wrote in December (20), "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this."

And the "Holy" hitmaker responded, "Sorry I'm still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing! I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you."

Dionne then suggested the pair record a rap together.

She replied, "Of course I know you. You're THE rapper. Let's rap together. I'll message you."

