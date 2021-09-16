 
 

Reese Witherspoon Praises Jennifer Aniston for Having 'Perfect' Comedic Timing

The 'Legally Blonde' actress gushes over the 'Friends' star for having 'perfect' comedic delivery after they worked together on critically-acclaimed show 'The Morning Show'.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is "one of the funniest people" Reese Witherspoon has ever met.

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside Jennifer, 52, on "The Morning Show", and she admits that her showbiz pal has "perfect" comedic timing.

"I have to say, when we do our fighting scenes, it's really hard not to laugh and crack up, because we have to be so mean to each other. We just love each other much," she told People's TV Show.

"She's literally one of the funniest people I've ever met. Her delivery is perfect on every joke."

  See also...

Reese, 45, joined forces with Jennifer to make "The Morning Show", and she's relished the experience of working with her.

"We'd been looking for a project to collaborate on for years and years, so when this came about, it was perfect," she smiled.

Jennifer recently revealed she's also loved working with her long-time friend.

The actress described Reese as a "burst of sunshine" and a lot of fun to work with, adding, "It's always fun to fight with Reese because she's such a sweet burst of sunshine that she's, you know, not someone you wanna go scream your head off to. And I usually always end up bursting into laughter at some point. It's just too hard to be that mad with each other. But we do it."

The series has been renewed for a second season after the first installment scooped multiple accolades at prestigious awards show.

