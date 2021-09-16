Channing Tatum Explains Why 2021 Met Gala Is Dreams Come True

WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

The 'Magic Mike' actor is grateful to Donatella Versace because the designer has helped him fulfil his modeling dream by dressing him at the fashion's biggest night.

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum has thanked Donatella Versace for dressing him at the Met Gala because he's always wanted to be a Versace model.

The "Magic Mike" star donned a classic Versace tux on the red carpet and later slipped into one of the Italian luxury fashion house's "otherworldly robes" at Monday (12Sep21) night's star-studded event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It was a full circle moment for the actor, who unsuccessfully auditioned for Versace's fashion shows several years in a row back in his modelling days.

Channing took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie of himself in the custom robe with his first name emblazoned across the back, as well as throwback snaps of Donatella and the iconic fashion company's late founder, Gianni Versace.

He wrote in his caption, "So 20 years ago (holy f**k) i was a kid stand(ing) in a room of what would be probably thousands of guys trying to get picked for the shows in Milan."

"God knows how many they actually saw. Hoping to get picked to walk in the spring show. I never got to walk for Versace in the maybe 6 or 7 seasons in (sic) went to the shows."

"But last night to get to wear this……. other worldly robe…….. and to wear the most classic Versace tux... like Gianni wore in the 90's was beyond my wildest dreams. Donatella thank you so much for having and inviting and letting me wear such elegant and magical clothes. it was dream like. You are a legend! and a myth (sic)."

And Donatella quickly responded, "Channing!!! Your words have touched me so much and you looked AMAZING in Versace! It was an honour dressing you. I loved seeing you and spending time with you! Sending you all my love."