Paris Hilton Proud of 'Sweet' Britney Following Time 100 Honor

The 'Simple Life' star heaps praises on her friend Britney Spears after the Southern Belle is named one of the world's most influential people this year.

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has written a glowing tribute to Britney Spears, who's been named one of U.S. magazine TIME's Most Influential People of 2021.

Paris celebrated her friend of many years' "sweet soul" and "unwavering spirit" in a personal essay published in the outlet on Wednesday (15Sep21), as part of its special issue.

"When most people think of Britney Spears, they think of Britney the superstar. She's iconic. A legend. One of the most influential artists in pop-music history," the singer, DJ, and online personality wrote, adding she has been lucky enough to see the more private side of her superstar pal.

"When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel."

Hilton noted the Grammy winner has been through "more than a decade of trauma and abuse from her conservatorship," but over the past year, "the battle cries of #FreeBritney roared louder than ever from her global network of devoted fans and a concerned public."

"Our hearts broke when Britney spoke about her pain," the "Cooking with Paris" star added, referencing Spears' emotional court testimony in June (21), when she tearfully begged for the end of the oppressive legal arrangement.

The 13-year conservatorship overseen by the hitmaker's father, Jamie Spears, may finally be coming to an end. After initial resistance, Jamie indicated he is ready to step down as his daughter's conservator last month (Aug21) and filed a petition on 7 September to terminate the arrangement.

Britney will be back in court for the latest hearing on the matter later this month.