Sharon Stone's Family Donated Nephew's Organs to Save Other Babies Following Heartbreaking Death
The 'Basic Instinct' actress calls organ donation following the heartbreaking death of her baby nephew a 'salvation' because two other babies have been saved.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone has admitted organ donation has been her family's "salvation" after the death of her 11-month-old nephew.

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" actress wants to raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) after baby River Stone's death last month (Aug21), and she revealed three people have been saved with his organs.

"We really have learned a lot about SIDS, sudden infant death, and we also learned a lot about organ donation, which was really one of the biggest comforts for our family because the loss of my godson was the salvation for three families," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"Two other babies got to live by our organ donation and a 45-year-old-man. And so that was an enormous impact and a great salvation for our family."

  See also...

The 63-year-old star urged people to "become an organ donor" and explained how knowing they had helped three families has helped them through a difficult time.

"If you do nothing else, please become an organ donor," she continued. "You never know when tragedy can hit your family and there is no salvation like knowing that you have sustained another family. In our case, we sustained three families. And to be able to know that you're saving the lives of three families, it got us through."

Sharon revealed the devastating news last month that River - who was battling with multiple organ failure - had passed away.

She shared a video of River with the caption, "River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."

