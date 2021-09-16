JoJo Siwa Calls Out Nickelodeon for Barring Her From Performing Her Own Songs on Tour

Instagram Music

The 'Dance Moms' alum slams the family-friendly channel for 'unfairly' banning her from performing songs from new movie 'The J Team' on her upcoming tour.

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa has complained Nickelodeon won't let her perform her own "original songs" on tour.

The 18-year-old social media star - who signed with the company four years ago - is set to hit the road in January 2022 on her "D.R.E.A.M." tour and she has accused the studio of not allowing her to sing tracks from new musical film "The J Team" during the concerts.

She tweeted, "I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

"There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not. (sic)"

The upcoming tour - which is in support of her EPs "D.R.E.A.M. The Music" and "Celebrate" - had dates rescheduled due to the pandemic, and will pick up on 13 January (22).

Earlier this year, JoJo revealed how excited she was about "The J Team" and the tunes she wrote for the project.

"The music in it, I am so happy about," she said. "I have worked so hard on this soundtrack. There's six original songs on the soundtrack."

While waiting for her tour to kick off, she is due to compete for Mirror Ball on "Dancing with the Stars".