 
 

JoJo Siwa Calls Out Nickelodeon for Barring Her From Performing Her Own Songs on Tour

JoJo Siwa Calls Out Nickelodeon for Barring Her From Performing Her Own Songs on Tour
Instagram
Music

The 'Dance Moms' alum slams the family-friendly channel for 'unfairly' banning her from performing songs from new movie 'The J Team' on her upcoming tour.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa has complained Nickelodeon won't let her perform her own "original songs" on tour.

The 18-year-old social media star - who signed with the company four years ago - is set to hit the road in January 2022 on her "D.R.E.A.M." tour and she has accused the studio of not allowing her to sing tracks from new musical film "The J Team" during the concerts.

She tweeted, "I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

"There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not. (sic)"

  See also...

The upcoming tour - which is in support of her EPs "D.R.E.A.M. The Music" and "Celebrate" - had dates rescheduled due to the pandemic, and will pick up on 13 January (22).

Earlier this year, JoJo revealed how excited she was about "The J Team" and the tunes she wrote for the project.

"The music in it, I am so happy about," she said. "I have worked so hard on this soundtrack. There's six original songs on the soundtrack."

While waiting for her tour to kick off, she is due to compete for Mirror Ball on "Dancing with the Stars".

You can share this post!

Recordings of R. Kelly 'Threatening' Alleged Victims Might Be Played in Court as Evidence

Sharon Stone's Family Donated Nephew's Organs to Save Other Babies Following Heartbreaking Death
Related Posts
JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie

JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie

JoJo Siwa Credits Demi Lovato's Music Video for Her 'Gay Awakening' Moment

JoJo Siwa Credits Demi Lovato's Music Video for Her 'Gay Awakening' Moment

JoJo Siwa Admits Telling Her Mom to Take Off Her Signature Bow 'Was Harder' Than Coming Out

JoJo Siwa Admits Telling Her Mom to Take Off Her Signature Bow 'Was Harder' Than Coming Out

JoJo Siwa Showers Girlfriend With Love on Five-Month Anniversary

JoJo Siwa Showers Girlfriend With Love on Five-Month Anniversary

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Trippie Redd
Music

Artist of the Week: Trippie Redd

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

Ari Lennox Defends Chloe Bailey After Fan Compares Her 'Pressure' Music Video to 'Have Mercy'

Ari Lennox Defends Chloe Bailey After Fan Compares Her 'Pressure' Music Video to 'Have Mercy'

Reef Call Collaboration With Duran Duran Guitarist for New Album 'A Win Win'

Reef Call Collaboration With Duran Duran Guitarist for New Album 'A Win Win'

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Dominate Full Winner List

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Dominate Full Winner List

The Wanted to Support Tom Parker's Cancer Charity Show With Reunion Performance

The Wanted to Support Tom Parker's Cancer Charity Show With Reunion Performance

Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Carly Pearce 'Blown Away' Lowest Point Album Has Landed Her CMA Awards Nominations

Carly Pearce 'Blown Away' Lowest Point Album Has Landed Her CMA Awards Nominations

Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas

Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas

Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Idris Elba Steps Down as GRM Rated Awards Co-Host Over 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Idris Elba Steps Down as GRM Rated Awards Co-Host Over 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'