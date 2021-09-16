'Ted Lasso' Leads Winners at 2021 TCA Awards

Apple TV+ TV

The Jason Sudeikis-fronted television series wins big at this year's Television Critics Association Awards, taking home three coveted prizes including Program of the Year.

AceShowbiz - Hit TV comedy "Ted Lasso" has dominated the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards, scoring three big honours.

The Apple TV+ series, starring Jason Sudeikis as an out-of-his-depth soccer coach, picked up prizes for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and the Program of the Year Award at Wednesday's (15Sep21) ceremony.

Meanwhile, Michaela Coel, the creator, writer, and star of "I May Destroy You", landed the Individual Achievement in Drama gong and Kate Winslet's hit crime drama "Mare of Easttown" won Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials.

There were also big wins for actress Jean Smart - who added an Individual Achievement in Comedy honour to her Career Achievement award - as well as "The Crown", and the documentary that fuelled the #FreeBritney movement, "Framing Britney Spears".

