 
 

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

After sharing a birthday tribute to his son, who is also named William Roberts, friends of the 'Aston Martin Music' rapper are quick to send William birthday wishes.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross' new birthday gift for his son, who is also named William Roberts, is financially calculated. To celebrate William's latest milestone, the "Diced Pineapples" rapper gave the teenager his own Wingstop franchise.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, September 14, the MC shared a picture of his son eating a fried chicken on a white throne. "Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY !!! Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going," the proud dad captioned the snap.

Rick's famous friends were quick to send birthday wishes for the boy. One in particular was E-40 who replied, "HBD Young Top Hat." Canadian record producer Murda Beatz gushed, "Love this. Happy bday!" T.I. then chimed in, "Happy Gday Young King."

Rick, who is currently the franchise owner of more than 25 Wingstop locations, also let William know how proud he is to be his father. When William shared similar pictures on his own Instagram page, Rick commented, "William I'm extremely proud of you my son."

Just days before celebrating his son's birthday, Rick revealed that he finally got a driver's license at the age of 45. "I actually was driven to the test. I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn't had my license," he said when appearing on the "Today" show. "So whenever I go joy riding, know, it was just one of those things. My mom and sister pressured me, finally, so I went, took the test. It took me an hour. You know, I missed a few answers but I got it, I got it."

When host Al Roker asked whether the wait was worth it, Rick replied, "It was. You know, because you should have your driver's license." About how he managed to get out of tickets whenever he got pulled over by police, the "Aston Martin Music" spitter quipped that "it's just something about [his] smile."



