Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement
The 'F9' actress has gotten engaged to boyfriend Mason Morfit, and is showered with congratulatory messages from her fellow stars, including Cara Santana and Hilarie Burton.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jordana Brewster is engaged to boyfriend Mason Morfit. The "F9" actress shared the happy news on her Instagram account, as she posted a snap of herself and her husband-to-be smiling widely.

"JB soon to be JBM," she captioned the image, in which a pretty ring could be seen on her left hand.

Cara Santana was among those offering their congratulations in comments on the post, while Hilarie Burton wrote, "Oh babe!!!!! Amazing!!! So happy for you."

It will be the second marriage for Jordana, who split from Andrew Form - the father of her sons Julian, eight, and Rowan, five - in 2020.

In a recent essay for America's Glamour magazine, Jordana admitted that she was "already planning my second wedding in [my] head" as things were going so well with Mason.

"I still speed up sometimes," she wrote. "I'm already planning my second wedding in my head. But I stop myself when I get that rushed, buzzy feeling. I stop. I breathe. I write. Mason also calls me on it, which is helpful. I found it. I found him. I can slow down. And I do."

"Ultimately my divorce wasn't my fault or my ex-husband's fault. At 27, I was not ready to be emotionally open or vulnerable. I wasn't ready to really let someone in. At 40, I cracked myself open and put it all on the line. With that came the collateral damage of my first marriage, but by risking it all I gained the love of my life."

