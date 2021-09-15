 
 

Mike Patton Gets Faith No More Members' Support in Canceling Concert Dates

Mike Patton Gets Faith No More Members' Support in Canceling Concert Dates
Facebook
Music

The band's singer claims in a message to fans that he had to scrap gigs scheduled for autumn 2021 since his mental health issues have been 'exacerbated by the pandemic.'

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Faith No More star Mike Patton has canceled a series of 2021 dates to focus on his mental health.

The singer's bands Faith No More and Mr. Bungle have scrapped concerts scheduled for this autumn after he announced his mental health issues have been "exacerbated by the pandemic" in a message to fans.

"Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled FAITH NO MORE and MR. BUNGLE dates," his statement reads.

"I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don't feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent."

"I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."

  See also...

His Faith No More bandmates have also issued a separate statement, supporting Mike.

It reads, "To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement. It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five-year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write."

"Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us - hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them."

"And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now."

You can share this post!

G-Eazy Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Men at NYC Nightclub

Ariana Grande Gets Restraining Order Against Man Pulling Knife Outside Her Home
Related Posts
Faith No More Has No Plan to Perform New Music at Reunion

Faith No More Has No Plan to Perform New Music at Reunion

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Trippie Redd
Music

Artist of the Week: Trippie Redd

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

Ari Lennox Defends Chloe Bailey After Fan Compares Her 'Pressure' Music Video to 'Have Mercy'

Ari Lennox Defends Chloe Bailey After Fan Compares Her 'Pressure' Music Video to 'Have Mercy'

Vengaboys Make Comeback With Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Cover

Vengaboys Make Comeback With Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Cover

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Dominate Full Winner List

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Dominate Full Winner List

Reef Call Collaboration With Duran Duran Guitarist for New Album 'A Win Win'

Reef Call Collaboration With Duran Duran Guitarist for New Album 'A Win Win'

Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Carly Pearce 'Blown Away' Lowest Point Album Has Landed Her CMA Awards Nominations

Carly Pearce 'Blown Away' Lowest Point Album Has Landed Her CMA Awards Nominations

The Wanted to Support Tom Parker's Cancer Charity Show With Reunion Performance

The Wanted to Support Tom Parker's Cancer Charity Show With Reunion Performance

Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas

Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas

Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'