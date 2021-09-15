G-Eazy Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Men at NYC Nightclub

Instagram Celebrity

According to the NYPD's report, the California-based hip-hop star is accused of striking the alleged victim in the face in a VIP section inside Boom Boom Room club, causing pain and redness.

AceShowbiz - Rapper G-Eazy was arrested on Monday, September 13. The "No Limit" hitmaker was taken into police custody after allegedly assaulting two men at a New York nightclub three days earlier.

According to the New York Police Department, the 32-year-old musician was booked with assault for the clash in the Boom Boom Room club at the Standard High Line Hotel on Washington Street in the Meatpacking District. He was accused of striking the alleged victim in the face, causing pain and redness. He was then released after receiving a desk appearance ticket to appear in court on October 1.

Of the incident, a source told Page Six that he entered a VIP section of the nightspot around 12:40 A.M. on Friday, September 10. However, it turned out that it wasn't his room as it had been set aside for a private party involving the Lacoste clothing company.

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, was then asked to move out of the Lacoste VIP room, but he didn't want to go and an argument erupted. The performer and his entourage allegedly "attacked" the party goers, socialite Daniel Chetrit, whose famous pals include Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, and a 32-year-old man. It's said that the rapper punched and kicked them to the ground.

The spokesperson for the NYPD explained that neither of the people he allegedly punched was hospitalized. Though so, multiple sources claimed that Daniel had to get stitches in his head as he was hit over his head with a bottle.

A day before his arrest, G-Eazy attended the MTV Video Music Awards. When the star showed up to the red carpet of the Sunday evening star-studded event, however, there was no sign he had been in an altercation as he did not have any bruises on his face.

This wasn't G-Eazy's first arrest. Back in May 2018, the ex-boyfriend of Halsey was sent behind bars in Stockholm after he punched a security guard in the face multiple times. At the time, the "I Mean It" rapper was charged on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics after the authorities found approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine.