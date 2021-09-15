 
 

Gigi Hadid Hopes to Set Good Example for Daughter Khai With Met Gala Appearance

Gigi Hadid Hopes to Set Good Example for Daughter Khai With Met Gala Appearance
WENN
Celebrity

The new mother aims to teach her baby daughter about 'balance' as she makes red carpet debut at the fashion's biggest night after giving birth to her first child last year.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid attended the Met Gala to set a good example for her daughter.

The supermodel is keen to teach 11-month-old Khai - who she has with boyfriend Zayn Malik - about "balance" after spending most of the tot's life so far at home with her on their family farm.

Speaking to Keke Palmer on Vogue's livestream at the event on Monday (13Sep21), she said, "She's one next week and I feel like I've been on mama duty, I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns. I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance."

And Gigi thinks finding a balance in her life what has made her step "into womanhood."

She added, "I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you've stepped into womanhood."

The beauty - who wore a white strapless Prada gown with a high slit and leather gloves, with her newly-red hair in a high ponytail for fashion's biggest night - recently revealed she kept several journals during her pregnancy which she wants to share with her daughter one day.

  See also...

She said, "During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren't that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai."

"Maybe one day I'll give her the bad journal just to be real about it."

Gigi explained her "bad journal" was where she wrote about her "anxieties and days where I felt like, 'Am I good enough to be a mom?' " and she liked the "separation" of her feelings into different notebooks.

She added, "I didn't want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation."

"I also have sketch pads where I'll watercolor-sketch, and sometimes I end up writing there too. I write on the back of receipts and keep those in a notebook. I'm not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write."

You can share this post!

Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies at 61 After Longtime Battle With Cancer

Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims
Related Posts
Gigi Hadid Offers New Peeks at Baby Khai Before Her First Birthday

Gigi Hadid Offers New Peeks at Baby Khai Before Her First Birthday

Gigi Hadid Shows Sweet Moment of Sister Bella Playing With Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid Shows Sweet Moment of Sister Bella Playing With Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid Struggled With Anxiety About Impending Motherhood During Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid Struggled With Anxiety About Impending Motherhood During Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid Asks Paparazzi to Keep Their Distance When She's Out With Baby Khai

Gigi Hadid Asks Paparazzi to Keep Their Distance When She's Out With Baby Khai

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet