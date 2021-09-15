 
 

Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies at 61 After Longtime Battle With Cancer

Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies at 61 After Longtime Battle With Cancer
TBS
Celebrity

The former 'Saturday Night Live' funnyman has passed away at the age of 61 following a secret battle with cancer, and Hollywood stars are quick to pay tribute.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "Saturday Night Live" star Norm Macdonald has died, aged 61.

The comedian lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday (14Sep21), according to his managers at Brillstein Entertainment.

Norm's longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra, who was with him when he passed, told Deadline he had secretly been battling cancer for almost a decade and few people knew.

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra said. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him... Norm will be missed terribly."

Macdonald was an "SNL" cast member from 1993 to 1998 and during his stint on the show he was the host of its popular "Weekend Update" news segment.

  See also...

Born in 1959 in Quebec City, Macdonald started out in Canada's comedy clubs, before he was hired to write for Roseanne Barr's sitcom "Roseanne" in the early 1990s. That gig helped him land a spot as a writer and star on "Saturday Night Live".

He also hosted his own comedy series, "The Norm Show", from 1999 to 2001, and became a regular favourite on U.S. late night shows like "Late Night With David Letterman" and "Conan".

Norm also appeared in the movies "Billy Madison", "The People v. Larry Flynt", "Funny People", and "Grown Ups", and he voiced the character Lucky in Eddie Murphy's "Dr. Dolittle" movies.

The likes of Seth Rogen, Edgar Wright, Steve Martin, Jim Carrey, Josh Gad, Whitney Cummings, and Patton Oswald were quick to pay tribute to late star on social media.

"Oh f**k. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP," Rogen tweeted.

Meanwhile, Carrey wrote, "My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him."

You can share this post!

Billie Eilish Agreed to Wear Oscar de la Renta at Met Gala After Designer Promised to Stop Using Fur

Gigi Hadid Hopes to Set Good Example for Daughter Khai With Met Gala Appearance
Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet