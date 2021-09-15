 
 

Billie Eilish Agreed to Wear Oscar de la Renta at Met Gala After Designer Promised to Stop Using Fur

Billie Eilish Agreed to Wear Oscar de la Renta at Met Gala After Designer Promised to Stop Using Fur
The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker reportedly agreed to wear the Oscar de la Renta dress on the Met Gala red carpet only after the designer promised to ditch animal pelts.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish became a one-woman fur foe ahead of the Met Gala on Monday night (13Sep21), calling on Oscar de la Renta designers to stop using animal pelts as a condition for wearing one of their gowns.

The vegan singer looked stunning in the fairtytale dress and called the Oscar de la Renta creation "BEAUTIFUL" on social media.

She also thanked the fashion house's stylists for "bringing my ideas and vision to life," adding, "It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!

"I am beyond thrilled that... the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. i'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter."

Billie, who was one of the 2021 Met Gala's co-chairs, reportedly had a meeting with label bosses before agreeing to wear one of their dresses to fashion's big night.

She thanked the people who made her aware of this issue. "I'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same," she concluded her post.

