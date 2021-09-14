 
 

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Armpit Hair During Her Met Gala Debut

For her debut at the big event which takes place the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the 24-year-old model opts for a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madonna's model daughter Lourdes Leon made her first appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13. For her debut at the big event which took place the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, she looked mesmerizing in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble.

Lourdes completed her style with a bikini halter top and matching skirt both covered in sequin embellishment. The 24-year-old model didn't hesitate to show her true self as she posed with her unshaven armpit visible.

This is not the first time for Lourdes to flaunt her armpit hair. Back in April, Lourdes' pop star mother took to her Instagram to share their photo together. The picture saw Lourdes looking stunning in a green halterneck dress and confidently exposed her unshaven underarm as the two of them posed in a garden. "Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you...[love] #lola," so Madonna captioned the snap.

Before gracing the red carpet at the star-studded event, Lourdes appeared at the 2021 Costume Institute Gala comes after she covered the September issue of Vogue for the magazine's feature story, "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry." She joined fellow models Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu for the editorial.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," Leon told the magazine in its accompanying interview. Lourdes noted that despite having a famous mom, she paid her own college tuition while living in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick.

Lourdes, who was recently named as the face of Swarovski's upcoming campaign, went on to share, "A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way. You're using your body to define the space around you -- to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

